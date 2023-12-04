Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $82.39. 587,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Graco has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.