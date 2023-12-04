Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

