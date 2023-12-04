Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 25,405 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.23 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 345.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.