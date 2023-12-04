Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $396.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.