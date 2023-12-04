Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 20,601 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

