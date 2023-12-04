Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 31,611 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,837,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 368,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,641 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

