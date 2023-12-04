Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 39,430 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Up 2.7 %

PLCE stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Profile

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.