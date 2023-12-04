Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,398 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,300,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $30,590,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $24,771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

