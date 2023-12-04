Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $127.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

