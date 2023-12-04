Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

