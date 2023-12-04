Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,843,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Toast by 23.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 52.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after buying an additional 457,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Toast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,673,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 713,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $31,021.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

