Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

