Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $841,000 Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,724 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

QTWO stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,186 shares of company stock worth $1,531,689. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

