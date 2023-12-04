Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $935,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 2.7 %

PNR opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

