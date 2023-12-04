Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 310.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IART. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

