Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

