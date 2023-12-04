Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $923,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

