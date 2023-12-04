Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,552 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.04%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

