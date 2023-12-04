Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,012 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 218,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Paramount Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.