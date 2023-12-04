Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,821,000 after buying an additional 966,816 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,091,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,743,000 after purchasing an additional 653,797 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,757,266.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 248,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

