Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.