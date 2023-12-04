Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KRFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.