Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,774 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 51,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $66.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

