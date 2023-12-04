Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 33,338 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

