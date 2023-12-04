Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,108 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.84 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.