Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 68,937 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

