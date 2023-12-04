Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Up 2.0 %

LEA stock opened at $136.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

