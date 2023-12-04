Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $101.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $535,446. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

