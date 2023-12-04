Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi increased its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $116.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

