Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,548 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $496.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

