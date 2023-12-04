Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 29,542 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vita Coco worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 60.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,553 shares of company stock worth $118,977,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Report on COCO

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.0 %

COCO stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.