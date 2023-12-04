Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 33,134 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,134 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

