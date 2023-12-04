Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 79,320 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,320 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 314.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 388,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 348,026 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

