Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $845,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LYFT opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
