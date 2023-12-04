Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $849,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Cinemark stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

