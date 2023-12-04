Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 619,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 517,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $46.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

