Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,281 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Asana were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Asana Trading Up 6.9 %

ASAN opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

