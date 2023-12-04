Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graham by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $569.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $637.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.04. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 19.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

