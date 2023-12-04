Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 496,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 259,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,939. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $206.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.13.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTE

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.