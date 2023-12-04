Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 311,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $154,350. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 250,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,949. The company has a market capitalization of $775.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.