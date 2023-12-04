Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,072,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 660,582 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $20.47.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 295,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.