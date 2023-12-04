Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,832,000 after acquiring an additional 241,245 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $480,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

