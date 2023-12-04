Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Acquires 20,849 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFEV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $417.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

