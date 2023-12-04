Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $57.94. 1,516,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

