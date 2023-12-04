Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 168,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,225. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.