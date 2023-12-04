Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.97. 1,185,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,578. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

