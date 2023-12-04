Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,329,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,146 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,796. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

