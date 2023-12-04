Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.94. 2,601,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $453.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

