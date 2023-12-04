Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.68. 6,447,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,981,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

