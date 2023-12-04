Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.92. 2,959,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,160,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

