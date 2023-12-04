Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 749,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $142.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.